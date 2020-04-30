Thailand reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday (Apr 30) reported seven new COVID-19 cases but no deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Nearly 91 per cent of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital, according to Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.



Bangkok announced on Wednesday that it will relax certain COVID-19 control measures.

Eight types of venues will be allowed to resume operations, including restaurants outside department stores and supermarkets, public and private parks, hair salons and barber shops, golf courses and driving ranges, as well as sports venues for running, tennis and badminton.



Markets, clinics and pet grooming businesses are also on the list.

Operators who will benefit from Bangkok's relaxation of its disease control measures will be required to follow regulations to ensure good hygiene and reduce risks of the COVID-19 transmission.

At restaurants, temperature screening will be required before entry. No alcohol consumption or live bands will be allowed.

Thailand has extended its state of emergency over the COVID-19 break until the end of May.

Concerns over a possible second wave of outbreaks prompted the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to recommend extending emergency powers and a nationwide night time curfew for another month.



