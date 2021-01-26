Thailand sees daily record 959 new COVID-19 cases amid mass testing

BANGKOK: Thailand reported a daily record of 959 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Jan 26), due to what authorities said was a ramping-up of testing at the epicentre of its most recent outbreak.

The new infections, the highest daily rise since the 745 cases reported on Jan 7, brought the overall number to 14,646, with deaths remaining at 75, the country's COVID-19 task force said at a briefing.

The tally included 22 imported cases and 914 that were reported late on Monday by authorities in Samut Sakhon province, where Thailand's biggest outbreak was first detected at a big seafood market last month.

The majority of the Samut Sakhon cases were found as a result of a new, province-wide mass testing effort that authorities have said would take place for a week. Most cases were among migrant workers.

Thailand has recorded among the lowest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in Asia.

The latest outbreak has seen its overall cases more than triple in the past six weeks, reaching 63 of the country's 77 provinces.

