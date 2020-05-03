Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, as some restrictions ease

BANGKOK: Thailand reported three new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday (May 3), as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week.

The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.

Six types of activities and businesses will benefit from the partial relaxation.

This includes markets, eateries outside department stores, retailers, sports and recreational activities, hair salons and barbershops, as well as pet grooming and boarding businesses.

However, the government warned that it would reverse the relaxation if the number of new cases increase during a 14-day observation period.



The nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am will remain until the state of emergency ends on May 31.



