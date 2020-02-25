Thailand reports two new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 37

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus, a senior health official said, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 37.

Both of the new cases are Thai nationals, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary told a news conference on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Advertisement

Advertisement

One patient is a female, 31, and has a family member with a history of travelling from China, Sukhum said, adding that officials are investigating the rest of the family.

"The second is 29, a male driver for Chinese tourists," he added.

A total of 22 patients have been discharged in Thailand and 15 are still being treated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 77,000 people and killed nearly 2,700 in China. Outside of China, the virus has spread to about 29 countries and territories with a death toll of about two dozen.



Thailand said last week it would expand virus screening to cover travellers from Japan and Singapore, in addition to those from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Anyone from those places who displays symptoms will be quarantined at a government hospital.



The Thai government also said last week it is preparing new measures to help the economy cope with the aftermath of COVID-19.

The new measures - which the Cabinet is expected to vote on this month - will be substantial enough to boost consumption, tourism and other economic activity, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said.

The government has sufficient fiscal and financial tools to handle economic problems in the short term, he said.

Thailand's economy grew at its weakest pace in five years in 2019 as exports and public investments slowed, adding pressure on the central bank to cut rates to shield Southeast Asia's second-largest economy from the coronavirus epidemic.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram