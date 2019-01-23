Thailand to hold election on Mar 24: Election Commission

BANGKOK: Thailand will hold a general election to restore civilian rule on March 24, the election commission said on Wednesday (Jan 23), announcing a new date for the often postponed vote, which will be the first since a 2014 military coup.

"The EC today had a meeting in the afternoon and agreed March 24 will be election day," the official told reporters.



24 March is the day which is flexible enough and should be beneficial to everyone concerned. We will try our best to make sure we'll be able to announce the outcome of the vote in time as specified by the law: Thai Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong #เลือกตั้ง2562 — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) January 23, 2019





The announcement came after the country's king decreed his approval on the same day for the election to be held.



Registrations for MP candidates for the March 24 election will take place on Feb 4-8. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) January 23, 2019

The commission said in December the elections would be held on Feb 24, but the military government had expressed concern that election-related events would clash with early preparations for the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, scheduled for May 4-6.

Last month, the military government lifted a ban on political activities to allow parties to campaign.

