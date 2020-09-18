Thailand reports first COVID-19 death in over 100 days
BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday (Sep 18) reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.
The 54-year old man was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry.
He had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.
