Thailand reports first COVID-19 death in over 100 days

FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday (Sep 18) reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.

The 54-year old man was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry.

He had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

Source: Reuters/kv

