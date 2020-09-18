Thailand reports first COVID-19 death in over 100 days

BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday (Sep 18) reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.

The 54-year old man was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram