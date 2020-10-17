Thailand reports first local COVID-19 cases in over a month

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a protective face mask as she looks at her mobile phone amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand Sep 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

BANGKOK: Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in more than one month, the COVID-19 administration centre said on Saturday (Oct 17).

It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently.

The two were tested on Oct 13. They showed no symptoms but results were positive, the centre said in the statement. The last known local case was in early September.

Source: Reuters/kv

