Flash floods kill 2 in Thailand, storm heads for Myanmar

BANGKOK: Flash floods killed at least two people and swept through hundreds of houses in northern Thailand, authorities said after tropical storm Sinlaku dumped heavy rains on 18 provinces over the weekend.

Muddy, waist-high waters poured into homes in rural areas on Sunday (Aug 2). Soldiers used small boats to rescue villagers and handed out aid packs in Loei, the worst-hit province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By Monday morning, residents in rubber boots were out clearing debris from the storm that uprooted trees, pulled down electricity poles and tore sheet roofs from some buildings.

"The flood came very fast, my family couldn't grab anything," said Rattiya Panich as she cleaned her house. Two people died, according to the interior ministry.

In this undated handout photo released by the Royal Thai Army on Aug 3, 2020, soldiers clear debris of destroyed houses during rescue operations in a village affected flash floods in Loei province, northern Thailand region. (Photo: AFP)

Sinlaku also hit Laos and Vietnam, where it killed another two people on Sunday in the provinces of Hoa Binh and Quang Ninh, Voice of Vietnam reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities there warned that heavy rains might cause landslides and flash flooding in Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces.

Some parts will see up to 400mm of rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said.

The storm was moving towards Myanmar on Monday, Thailand's meteorological department said.