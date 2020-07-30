Thai finance ministry slashes GDP outlook to 8.5% contraction

BANGKOK: Thailand's finance ministry on Thursday (Jul 30) slashed its 2020 economic forecast to a record 8.5 per cent contraction in gross domestic product from the 2.8 per cent growth it projected in January, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also cut its 2020 estimate for exports, a key driver of growth, to a fall of 11 per cent from an earlier 1 per cent rise, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told a news conference.

For 2021, the ministry predicts Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will expand 4 to 5 per cent.

