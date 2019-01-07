Thailand halts plan to expel Saudi woman fleeing family

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (Jan 7) reversed plans to expel an 18-year-old Saudi woman stranded at Bangkok airport after fleeing her family from Kuwait due to concerns over her safety, the immigration chief said.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, has been stranded at Bangkok airport since Saturday when she was denied entry by Thai immigration officials.

On Monday, she barricaded herself inside an airport transit hotel to avoid being escorted to board a Kuwait Airways flight scheduled for that morning.

"The flight this morning was via Kuwait Airlines to send her back to Saudi Arabia," chief of immigration police Surachate Hakparn told reporters.

He also told reporters he would meet UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency, later in the day to discuss her asylum plans.

Rahaf Mohammed earlier told the AFP news agency she was stopped by Saudi and Kuwaiti officials when she arrived in Suvarnabhumi airport and her travel document was forcibly taken from her, a claim backed by Human Rights Watch.

"They took my passport," she told AFP, adding that her male guardian had reported her for travelling "without his permission".

Qunun said she was trying to flee her family, who subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.

"My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair," she said, adding that she is certain she will be imprisoned if she is sent back.

"I'm sure 100 per cent they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail," she said, adding that she was "scared" and "losing hope".

