Headmaster arrested after jewellery store robbery that left three dead

BANGKOK: A headmaster was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 22) as the key suspect in a shooting spree, police said, after a manhunt for the masked gunman who killed three people including a toddler in an armed robbery.

The teacher was hauled in by commandos to a police station in central Lopburi province, under the glare of TV cameras and with bystanders cheering the arrest.

The robbery on Jan 9 was caught on CCTV, showing an attacker storming a jewellery shop and shooting indiscriminately before fleeing with loot worth 500,000 baht (US$16,500).

A shoe left behind after an armed robbery at the Robinson shopping mall in the town of Lopburi. (Photo: AFP/ViralPress/STR)

A two-year-old boy was walking hand-in-hand with his mother when he was shot - an image that prompted Thais to call for swift justice.

National police chief Jakthip Chaijinda told reporters the man did not deny the crime, adding that he was "confident" that police had caught the right person.