Thai man shoots ex-bully at school reunion: Reports

BANGKOK: A class reunion in Thailand turned ugly on Saturday (Aug 24) after an attendee shot a former classmate in revenge for bullying him when they were both teenagers.



Former navy officer Thanapat Anakesri, 69, had attended the 50 year reunion event to catch up with his former classmates from their school in Ang Thong province, Pattaya One News reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The group dined on a buffet of Thai food as well as drank wine and had ice cream, the report said.



At the end of the party, Thanapat was said to have confronted his former bully - Suthat Kosayamat, 69 – about how he had bullied him when they were both 16 years old.



The report said Suthat told Thanapat that he could not remember what had happened between them and also refused to apologise.



During the argument, Thanapat shot Suthat in the stomach before fleeing the scene.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The class of 1966 president Tuean Klakang, who organised the event, was quoted as saying that Thanapat would often drunkenly complain about Suthat’s bullying.



“But as these things happened such a long time ago, I would never have imagined that he would have killed his friend like this. We are all shocked by it,” he said.



During Suthat’s funeral rites at the Sacred Heart Temple, friends and family described the former tailor as a hardworking and beloved man, Channel 7 news reported.



Thai authorities have since issued a warrant for Thanapat’s arrest and it is believed that he is hiding in Sing Buri province.