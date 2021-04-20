Thailand negotiating to buy 5-10 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: PM

BANGKOK: Thailand is negotiating to buy five to 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The doses are expected to be delivered between July and the end of the year, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters.

