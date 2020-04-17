Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, one more death

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
A man wearing a face mask crosses Silom Road, which usually is crowded with tourists during the Songkran festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Apr 13, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday (Apr 17) reported 28 new coronavirus cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home.

Source: Reuters

