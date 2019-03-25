Thailand's Thaksin-linked party in talks to form coalition government

BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai party linked to Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra said on Monday (Mar 25) that it had opened negotiations with other anti-military parties to try to form a government, though the results of Sunday's general election remain unclear.

"The formation of this government must answer to the will of the people and move the country towards a more democratic direction," Sudarat Keyuraphan, the party's candidate for prime minister told a news conference.

Only partial results have been announced from Sunday's poll, the country's first since a 2014 military coup, and a clear picture is unlikely to emerge before Friday.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai's secretary-general‎, said the votes cast for anti-military parties showed a desire to return to democratic rule and that must be respected.

"From today, we will start negotiating with other parties (to form a government)," he told the news conference.