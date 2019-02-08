Thailand PM Prayuth says he will run in Mar 24 elections

BANGKOK: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday (Feb 8) he will contest in the upcoming Mar 24 elections.

Prayuth, the army chief who seized power from a democratic government in a 2014 coup and made himself prime minister, said in a statement he would run as a candidate for the pro-military Palang Pracharat party.

"I agree to accept the invitation by Phalang Pracharat to nominate my name to parliament to be appointed as PM," Prayuth said, referring to a party aligned with the army.



One of his main opponents will be the sister of Thailand's king, who was nominated on Friday by a party loyal to ousted populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.



Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya is the sole prime ministerial candidate from the Thai Raksa Chart Party, whose members include former members of Thaksin’s key political group, Pheu Thai.



JUST IN: Gen Prayut runs for prime minister for pro-military Phalang Pracharat Party in #ThaiElection19 against @TsnParty's PM candidate Princess Ubolratana and other PM candidates. He says his decision wasn't made easily and stresses on his determination to move Thailand forward — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) February 8, 2019





