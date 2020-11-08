Message to the King: Thai protesters rally for monarchy reform, write letters to king

BANGKOK: Protesters returned to the streets of Bangkok on Sunday (Nov 8) in a major demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

But besides the usual protective gear of helmets, rain jackets and goggles in case of dispersal operations, they also brought letters for their monarch, King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are direct messages to the king, who has been caught in an unprecedented political movement that challenges the powers of the monarchy – a highly revered and legally protected institution in Thailand that has not been so openly questioned until recently.





If delivered successfully, the letters will tell King Maha Vajiralongkorn how the monarchy should adjust itself in accordance with Thailand's constitutional monarchy system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If 'love them all the same' is true, the king must receive letters from us, who are equally human beings as those in yellow shirts shouting 'Long Live the King'," said a protester organiser on Saturday.

"We are simply citizens who are telling the truth ... spoken by people with good intentions, not sweeping it under the carpet, telling lies or uttering sweet words of praise to blind some people to real problems."



Police stand guard at the Democracy Monument as royalist supporters gather nearby while awaiting the start of a demonstration by protesters in Bangkok on Nov 8, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Jack TAYLOR)

When asked last week to comment on the protests, the king first first said he had no comment before quickly adding "we love them all the same" three times and that "Thailand is the land of compromise".

Advertisement

Supporters of the monarchy wave Thai national flags and display images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they gather at Democracy Monument ahead of a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 8, 2020. (Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit)

The rally on Sunday is part of a series of protests that have occupied Thailand for several months. The gathering began in the afternoon at the Democracy Monument, a historic place in the capital city that commemorates Thailand's transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy in 1932.

A march to deliver the letters to the Bureau of the Royal Household at the Grand Palace is also scheduled to take place.

Protesters are calling for an end to the rule of Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister and former army chief who came to power six years ago. They are also demanding a more democratic Constitution and reform of the powerful monarchy.

More than 9,000 police officers were deployed on Sunday around the Democracy Monument, the Grand Palace and the Government House prior to the rally, according to Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Piya Tawichai.

Authorities also warned that protesters are not allowed to hold public gatherings within 150m of the Grand Palace or any royal residences, and that any violation would result in legal action.

"It's our duty to maintain peace and order and to prevent incidents. We're also worried about people who join the protest. When they travel home tonight, it may not be safe because they'll do so in various directions while police officers may need to focus on certain areas and are thus unable to provide security thoroughly," Piya told reporters in a press conference on Sunday.