Thailand to jail human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and another activist for bail terms breach

BANGKOK: Thailand will jail human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and another activist for breaching the terms of their bail following their earlier arrests over anti-government rallies, one of their lawyers said on Thursday (Sep 3).

A Thai court on Thursday revoked the bail of Anon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok for breaching the conditions of their release and the pair will be held in pretrial detention at a remand prison, Anon's lawyer, Weeranan Huadsri, told Reuters.

Their arrests were among more than a dozen in recent weeks for sedition and on charges related to demonstrations that police say were in breach of a ban on gatherings imposed to prevent coronavirus infections.

Thai activists plan a major protest on Sep 19.

"Let my jailing today be the receipt of harassment against the people. On Sep 19, 2020 go take it back," Anon posted on his Facebook.

Anon was arrested by the Thai police for the third time on Aug 25, which charged him for sedition over his role in a political rally where calls were made for reforms to the country's powerful monarchy.

He has been arrested on similar charges twice before, and released on bail.

Police said both Anon and Panupong face charges for violating article 116, which covers sedition, and for breaching coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

The human rights lawyer has been at the forefront of a movement that has staged protests almost daily for the past month in the Southeast Asian country. He was the first to call openly for changes to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's role, breaking a longstanding taboo.