Thailand records first COVID-19 death: Health official

BANGKOK: A 35-year-old Thai man who also had dengue fever has died from a coronavirus infection, Thailand's first death from the COVID-19 disease, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Sunday (Mar 1).

Speaking at news conference, the health official said that the patient had tested negative for COVID-19 since Feb 16 with nearly a month of medical treatment at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi outside the capital.

"His lungs had already deteriorated and his heart and other internal organs had worked hard. That resulted in multi-organ failure and caused his death," Suwanchai said.

However, he added the actual cause of death will be further examined by the National Communicable Disease Committee.

