Thailand to release refugee footballer after Bahrain dropped extradition request

BANGKOK: Thailand dropped extradition proceedings against detained Bahraini refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi on Monday (Feb 11), following a global outcry over the risks he faced if sent home.

"We have been informed that Bahrain wants to withdraw the (extradition) request ... if they don't want him, we have no reason to keep him here," Chatchom Akapin, director general of the International Affairs Department told AFP.

He added that the process to release the footballer was now under way.



Araibi, a former Bahraini national youth team player, was granted refugee status in Australia after fleeing charges in 2014 connected to the Arab Spring protests.

He was arrested while on honeymoon in Bangkok in November, after an Interpol notice was issued at Bahrain's request.

Since then, he has been detained in a Bangkok prison pending a court ruling over the extradition request from the Bahraini government - a move the footballer has pleaded against as he fears torture if returned.

The Australian government has repeatedly called for Araibi's return and the case has become a cause celebre in the football world, with FIFA also urging the Thai prime minister to intervene.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) last week cancelled the under-23 men's national team plans to hold a training camp in Thailand ahead of the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers next month.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had also repeatedly pushed for his release, saying that he had written letters to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-O-Cha and stressed "how strongly Australians feel about this".

It was reported on Saturday that an appeal was made to the Thai prime minister by two Australian divers who helped save 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave.



The Gulf state's reversal of the extradition request is surprising.

Only last week it issued a statement last week defending its decision to pursue Araibi after he fled while awaiting trial.

He was convicted in absentia in 2014 for damaging a police station.

But Araibi says the case is bogus and tied to his criticism of Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain's ruling family.

Araibi, 25, has said he wants to return to Australia, where he has lived since 2014 and plays for a Melbourne football club.

