Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Asia

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) impact on tourism, in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: General view of the almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha -/File Photo

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday (May 30) and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.

The new patient arrived in Thailand via a land border with Malaysia earlier this week and has been in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have significantly slowed and over the last two weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad, Panprapa added.

The coronavirus has killed 57 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark