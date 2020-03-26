Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, the government said on Twitter on Thursday (Mar 26).

A state of emergency took effect. Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned.

