Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections

Asia

Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections

A passenger in plastic raincoat due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen before she c
FILE PHOTO: A passenger in plastic raincoat due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen before she checks in at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, the government said on Twitter on Thursday (Mar 26).

READ: Thailand bars entry as state of emergency bites

A state of emergency took effect. Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark