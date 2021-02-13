Thailand reports 126 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

Thailand reports 126 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Woman walks past closed shops at Thanon Mitr Market in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past closed shops at the Thanon Mitr Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand on Saturday (Feb 13) reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total infections to 24,405.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, according to the COVID-19 information centre. Thailand's overall cases have jumped five-fold since mid-December, but the number of recent new infections has fallen sharply from a week ago.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ta

Tagged Topics

Bookmark