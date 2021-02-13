Thailand reports 126 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand on Saturday (Feb 13) reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total infections to 24,405.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, according to the COVID-19 information centre. Thailand's overall cases have jumped five-fold since mid-December, but the number of recent new infections has fallen sharply from a week ago.

