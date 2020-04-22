Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Apr 22) reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.

"The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

Thailand on Monday announced that it would extend a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until Apr 30 to help control the spread of the coronavirus by discouraging social gatherings.

A previous 10-day ban in Bangkok, coinciding with an annual national holiday, had been due to end on Apr 20. The scheduled end date had varied in other provinces.

The health ministry has said that it would propose to the entre for COVID-19 Situation Administration that some measures imposed to curb the coronavirus' spread could be eased, starting with 32 provinces in Thailand where no cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

This would include re-opening markets and malls next month, but not entertainment venues.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is being hit hard by the virus outbreak and is heading into a recession.

A business advisory council said earlier this month that Thailand’s job losses may reach 10 million if the outbreak continues for a few months.

The central bank has forecast the economy will contract 5.3 per cent this year, which would be the weakest performance since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

