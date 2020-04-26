Thailand reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Thailand
FILE PHOTO: Thai people wearing face shields and face masks who returned to their hometown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID0-19) walk in line at Thai-Malaysia border Su-ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat, Thailand, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (Apr 26) reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.

Of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.

Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered and gone home.

