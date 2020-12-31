Thailand reports 194 new COVID-19 cases
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 194 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Dec 31), the majority of which were locally transmitted, the government's COVID-19 task-force said.
The new infections include 13 imported cases. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,884 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since first detecting the virus in late January.
