Thailand reports 194 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 194 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Dec 31), the majority of which were locally transmitted, the government's COVID-19 task-force said.

The new infections include 13 imported cases. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,884 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths since first detecting the virus in late January.

