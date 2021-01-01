Thailand reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Asia

Thailand reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
A migrant worker has her temperature checked as she queues to talk with the public health authorities for a COVID-19 investigation at a fresh market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 22, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 279 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Friday (Jan 1), taking the total number of infections to 7,163 cases and the number of deaths to 63 since the outbreak started last January.

The majority of the new cases were locally transmitted while six were imported from abroad, the government COVID-19 taskforce said. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark