Thailand reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 279 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Friday (Jan 1), taking the total number of infections to 7,163 cases and the number of deaths to 63 since the outbreak started last January.

The majority of the new cases were locally transmitted while six were imported from abroad, the government COVID-19 taskforce said.

