Thailand reports 3 more local COVID-19 infections

Asia

Thailand reports 3 more local COVID-19 infections

A used surgery mask is seen on the street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues
A used surgery mask is seen on the street as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 9, 2020. (Photo" Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun) 

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported three additional locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Oct 18), a day after reporting its first local infections in more than a month.

The three new patients are family members of two Myanmar nationals who previously tested positive for the virus this week in the country's northern province bordering Myanmar, the government's coronavirus taskforce said.

READ: Thailand reports first local COVID-19 cases in over a month

Before this week's five cases, Thailand last reported a confirmed local transmission on Sep 11. 

In total, Thailand has reported 3,686 cases of the virus and 59 deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark