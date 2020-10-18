Thailand reports 3 more local COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK: Thailand reported three additional locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Oct 18), a day after reporting its first local infections in more than a month.

The three new patients are family members of two Myanmar nationals who previously tested positive for the virus this week in the country's northern province bordering Myanmar, the government's coronavirus taskforce said.

Before this week's five cases, Thailand last reported a confirmed local transmission on Sep 11.

In total, Thailand has reported 3,686 cases of the virus and 59 deaths.



