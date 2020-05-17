Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
BANGKOK: Thailand reported three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.
The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday (May 17).
Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.
2,856 patients have recovered.
Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said, as new cases in the country dwindle.
The Civil Aviation Authority's ban extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.
