Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday (May 17).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered.

Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said, as new cases in the country dwindle.

The Civil Aviation Authority's ban extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram