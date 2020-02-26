Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, total infections at 40
BANGKOK: Thailand reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 26), taking total infections nationwide to 40, a health ministry official said.
Two of the new patients, who are all Thai nationals, had returned from a vacation in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the ministry.
Thailand was the first country outside China to confirm a case of COVID-19 on Jan 13.
In late January, Thailand had the second-highest number of infections after China, but new cases have gradually declined.
No one in Thailand has died from the coronavirus.
Thai authorities on Monday classified the coronavirus a "dangerous communicable disease", giving health personnel and police more authority to quarantine people with symptoms, or those have travelled from risky areas.
A total of 22 patients have been discharged from a hospital in Thailand and 15 are being treated, authorities said on Tuesday.
