Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114
Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.
It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.
As the country intensified efforts to contain the outbreak, Thailand's public health ministry on Saturday released detailed measures for travellers visiting the country. Travellers arriving in Thailand would be categorised into three groups for different levels of surveillance, based on where their departure was from.
