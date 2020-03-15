Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114

A health officer checks the temperature of an arriving passenger, before she enters immigrations at
A health officer checks the temperature of an arriving passenger, before she enters immigrations at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

As the country intensified efforts to contain the outbreak, Thailand's public health ministry on Saturday released detailed measures for travellers visiting the country. Travellers arriving in Thailand would be categorised into three groups for different levels of surveillance, based on where their departure was from. 

