Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 33 new COVID-19 infections - one-third of them in Bangkok - bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday (Apr 18).

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

Dr. Taweesin: Thailand has a #COVID19 death rate of 1.7% and the avg. age is 57 years (14 cases in age group 50-59). 38 male and 9 female. Most common pre-existing conditions were diabetes (43), high blood pressure (38) - but there were also 17 deaths w/o any conditions. pic.twitter.com/ZvZN5rUs07 — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) April 18, 2020

In a televised address on Friday, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called on the country's 20 richest people to help in addressing the damaging economic fall-out from the coronavirus epidemic.

Prayuth did not say exactly what assistance he sought, and that he would send an open letter to the 20 magnates next week.

"These rich Thais are very influential in the country's economy and are categorised as some of the richest people in the world. I am asking them to play important role in working together to help the country," he said.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce said this week that job losses could reach 10 million if the coronavirus outbreak continues for a few more months.

After Prayuth’s speech, the hashtag #BeggarGovernment swiftly trended on Twitter, with more than 65,000 tweets in just over an hour.

Prayuth did not identify the country's 20 wealthiest people to whom he was referring.

