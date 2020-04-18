Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 33 new COVID-19 infections - one-third of them in Bangkok - bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday (Apr 18).
Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.
Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.
READ: Thailand PM asks rich for help with coronavirus fall-out
In a televised address on Friday, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called on the country's 20 richest people to help in addressing the damaging economic fall-out from the coronavirus epidemic.
Prayuth did not say exactly what assistance he sought, and that he would send an open letter to the 20 magnates next week.
"These rich Thais are very influential in the country's economy and are categorised as some of the richest people in the world. I am asking them to play important role in working together to help the country," he said.
READ: Thais find novel way to mark virus-hit Songkran
The Thai Chamber of Commerce said this week that job losses could reach 10 million if the coronavirus outbreak continues for a few more months.
After Prayuth’s speech, the hashtag #BeggarGovernment swiftly trended on Twitter, with more than 65,000 tweets in just over an hour.
Prayuth did not identify the country's 20 wealthiest people to whom he was referring.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram