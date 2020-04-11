Thailand reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, another two deaths

Asia

Thailand reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, another two deaths

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A medic wearing protective gloves shows a test kit as he works at a mobile laboratory for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Saturday (Apr 11) 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark