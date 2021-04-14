Thailand reports daily record of 1,335 new COVID-19 cases
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Wednesday (Apr 14) 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and the third record rise this week, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 35,910, with deaths remaining at 97.
