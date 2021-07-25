Thailand reports daily record of 15,335 coronavirus cases

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (Jul 25) reported 15,335 coronavirus cases, a daily record, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 497,302.

Thailand also reported 129 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,059.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bangkok on Friday shut parks and the few remaining public places available to residents.

The near-total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick into hospitals after people with COVID-19 were found dead on the streets of Bangkok.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement