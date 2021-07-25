Thailand reports daily record of 15,335 coronavirus cases

COVID-19 testing in Thailand&apos;s remote communities
FILE PHOTO: Public health officers bring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing to residents living in remote communities, amid the rise of coronavirus disease infections, in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (Jul 25) reported 15,335 coronavirus cases, a daily record, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 497,302.

Thailand also reported 129 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 4,059.

Bangkok on Friday shut parks and the few remaining public places available to residents.

The near-total restriction on movements in the capital came as the prime minister demanded officials find ways to get the sick into hospitals after people with COVID-19 were found dead on the streets of Bangkok.

Source: Reuters

