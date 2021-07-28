Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new COVID-19 cases
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Wednesday (Jul 28) a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361.
The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,397.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram