Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Wednesday (Jul 28) a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,397.

Source: Reuters

