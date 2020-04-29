Thailand reports nine new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Asia

Thailand reports nine new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Medical workers take care of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the ICU room in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 22, 2020. Picture taken April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Wednesday (Apr 29) nine new coronavirus infections but no deaths, taking to 2,947 cases and 54 deaths its tally since the outbreak began in January.

It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

READ: Thailand's COVID-19 medics feel strain even as cases decline

READ: Commentary: Thailand has a cunning plan to kickstart the economy. It involves billionaires

Six of the new cases were linked to earlier cases, two had no known links, and the ninth involved a person who tested positive but awaits infection tracing, he added.

Since the outbreak began, 2,665 patients in the southeast Asian nation have recovered and gone home.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark