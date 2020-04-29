Thailand reports nine new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Wednesday (Apr 29) nine new coronavirus infections but no deaths, taking to 2,947 cases and 54 deaths its tally since the outbreak began in January.
It was the third day that new infections stayed in the single digits, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
READ: Thailand's COVID-19 medics feel strain even as cases decline
READ: Commentary: Thailand has a cunning plan to kickstart the economy. It involves billionaires
Six of the new cases were linked to earlier cases, two had no known links, and the ninth involved a person who tested positive but awaits infection tracing, he added.
Since the outbreak began, 2,665 patients in the southeast Asian nation have recovered and gone home.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram