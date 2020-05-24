Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases for 4th time this month

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (May 24) reported no new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, maintaining the total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

Sunday was the fourth day in this month that there were no new daily cases, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

There are 2,921 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started.

