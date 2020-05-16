Thailand reports no new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Saturday (May 16) reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths as the country begins to reopen businesses and ease restrictions.

"Today there are two zeros ... Thank you all Thais who have given their cooperation," a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said.

This is the second day since Mar 9 that the country has reported no new daily cases.

Thailand on Sunday will allow malls and department stores to re-open. It will also shorten a nighttime curfew by one hour, to 11pm to 4am, from 10pm to 4am.

Thailand has reported a total of 3,025 cases of the coronavirus and 56 fatalities.

