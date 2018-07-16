Thailand retrieves final body in Phuket boating disaster

PHUKET: Thailand has recovered the last body after a boating accident killed dozens of Chinese tourists this month off the southern resort island of Phuket.

The Phoenix was carrying 105 people - mostly Chinese - when it sank on the way back from a popular snorkelling spot on Jul 5.

Divers and the navy spent more than a week retrieving bodies, some from inside the boat, as outraged relatives waited for news.

Phuket's public relations department said in a statement late Sunday (Jul 15) that the "last body of the dead from the Phoenix boat accident" was recovered that night.

"All missing found," the statement added, putting the final death toll at 47.

A minute's silence was held for the victims at a ceremony attended by the Chinese ambassador.

The Phoenix was among three vessels which ignored a bad weather warning against day trips to the islands around Phuket.

The disaster was one of the worst boating accidents in recent history in Thailand, which has a poor safety record despite being heavily reliant on tourism.

But it received little international attention compared to the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand.

TOURISM INDUSTRY AFFECTED

The island has been hit by a large number of cancellations by Chinese tourists after the accident, Thai media reported.

So far, 7,300 Phuket hotel room bookings for July and August have been cancelled and the number is expected to increase, Thailand's The Nation reported.

The country last year received 35 million tourists of whom nearly 10 million were from China, government statistics show.

They account for about 3 million of the tourists in Phuket each year, The Nation said.

The newspaper quoted Chiaya Rapuepol, president of the Andaman Sea tourism business association, as saying that the boat accident could cost as much as 42 billion baht (US$1.2 billion) in lost tourism and related revenues over the next two months.



The Thai government has announced a revamp of safety rules and regulations to prevent future accidents, it added.

