Thai royal barge procession put off 'due to water and weather conditions'

BANGKOK: Thailand's royal barge procession in honour of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation this year has been postponed by seven weeks to Dec 12, a senior government official said on Thursday (Oct 17).

The king had been scheduled take part on Oct 24 in a procession of 52 golden barges shaped like swans and other mythical creatures, along 3.4km of the Chao Phraya river, which winds through the old quarter of the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The government said the weather and water conditions were not conducive for the event, in which 2,200 navy sailors row the barges.

The procession is part of a year-long celebration of King Vajiralongkorn's coronation, which took place in May. It was originally scheduled to coincide with the end of the Buddhist Lent this month.

"The procession will still be as grand, with all 52 barges and joined by the king, but the date has been postponed because of the water currents," Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters on Thursday.

"The king has decided that the procession will take place on Thursday, Dec 12, instead."

King Vajiralongkorn, 67, was crowned in May in three days of elaborate ceremonies. His father, the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in 2016.

