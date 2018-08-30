Thailand's Queen Mother leaves hospital

BANGKOK: Thailand's 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit was discharged from a Bangkok hospital on Thursday (Aug 30), the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, after being hospitalized for influenza.

The Queen Mother, the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne, was admitted to hospital on Aug 19.

"Her highness's influenza is better, there is no fever and the coughing has lessened," the palace said in a statement

"Physicians have allowed her to return to Chitlada Palace," it said, referring to a royal residence in Bangkok.

The Queen Mother is the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66.

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)

