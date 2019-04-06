Thailand's rising political star charged with sedition

BANGKOK: The leader of a new party that has challenged Thailand's military government was charged on Saturday with sedition, the latest legal action facing the rising star after a disputed March election.

The sedition charge, which was filed by the Thai military government, was the second criminal case opened against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, since he formed the progressive, youth-oriented Future Forward Party last year.

The 2015 case resurfaced after the Future Forward Party made a surprisingly strong showing in the Mar 24 election, coming in third with 6.2 million votes.

It was still uncertain which party could form a government after the election, the first since a 2014 army coup. Final results may not be clear for weeks.

Future Forward has joined an opposition "democratic front" alliance that will try to form a government and block Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha from staying in power.

Police told Reuters the complaint dates back to 2015, when Thanathorn, who was running his family's auto parts empire at the time, allegedly "provided assistance" to a leader of protesters against the 2014 military coup who violated a government ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, greets his supporters as he arrives at a police station to hear a sedition complaint filed by the army in Bangkok, Thailand, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

"Thank you for coming out," he told supporters as he walked into police headquarters to hear the charges.

He asked the crowd to remain peaceful.

"Don't let today become a tool for those with ill intentions."

The supporters chanted "Keep going!" Some held up signs with "#SaveThanathorn", which is also a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Embassy representatives from the European Union, Germany and other countries were at the scene for observation.

Thanathorn is accused of breaking article 116 of the Thai criminal code, the equivalent of sedition, and article 189, for assisting others who committed a serious crime, the police summons showed.

He could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

According to electoral law, a criminal conviction could spell electoral disqualification for Thanathorn, who has looked set to become a member of parliament.

Thanathorn also faces a separate cybercrime charge over a speech he made on Facebook criticising the government in July.

Prosecutors will decide on Apr 26 whether to put him on trial for the cybercrime charge.

