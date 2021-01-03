Thailand sets more restrictions amid COVID-19 second wave

BANGKOK: Thailand's government held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns on Sunday (Jan 3) amid a new wave of coronavirus cases but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel.

Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by mid-2020, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, it confirmed 315 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths since its first case last January.

The government COVID-19 taskforce had earlier designated 28 provinces, including Bangkok, as high-risk zones and recommended suspension of some businesses and crowded activities in those areas that pose infection risks to the public.

The measures, which still need final approval from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will empower provincial governors to suspend businesses and other activities if there is a risk of infection, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are asking people for cooperation first. We know that tough measures are needed but that could also lead to losses in other areas so we need to have compromises and have reasonable measures put in place," Taweesin said adding that the government is also concerned about the economic costs of more restrictions.

Some ministries and agencies have already issued new restrictions in their areas.

The Education Ministry has ordered all public and private schools and vocational training centres to close down from Monday until end of January.

Advertisement

The Thai Retailers Association has also announced that all shopping malls around the country should close at 9pm daily, an hour earlier than the usual closing time, a statement said.

Authorities in Bangkok had earlier closed entertainment venues, nurseries, gyms and massage parlours, while keeping open shopping malls, restaurants and public parks.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram