Thai opposition leader asks supporters to mobilise in Bangkok on Saturday

BANGKOK: Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit called on supporters to mobilise in Bangkok on Saturday (Dec 14), days after the country's election body called for the dissolution of his Future Forward Party.

Thanathorn, 40, has emerged as the most prominent opponent of a government headed by former military chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, 65, after the progressive Future Forward Party came a surprise third in an election in March.

"This is the time for the people to make noise," the leader said in a Facebook video.

"Now is the time for the people to stand up and demand justice and equality."